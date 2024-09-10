PFG Investments LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

