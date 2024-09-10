PFG Investments LLC Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $311,684,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

