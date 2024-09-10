PFG Investments LLC Sells 169 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average is $203.19. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

