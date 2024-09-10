PFG Investments LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,992 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after buying an additional 3,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,831,000. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,997,000 after purchasing an additional 938,356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

