PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
ISD stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
