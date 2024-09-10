Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.47 million, a PE ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $22.31.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

