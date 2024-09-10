Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.60.

Several research firms recently commented on PSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSNY stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

