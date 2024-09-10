Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.60.
Several research firms recently commented on PSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of PSNY stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.97.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Holding UK
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Amazon Stock is a Red Hot Bargain (For Now)
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- AI Disrupts SaaS: Salesforce, Workday Navigate Industry Shift
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 2 Energy Stocks to Watch for Bargain Buy Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.