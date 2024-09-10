PotCoin Market Cap Reaches $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $3.17 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00107421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011642 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 93.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

