PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRA Group

PRA Group Trading Down 4.1 %

PRAA stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 140,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,948. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $807.72 million, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 1.49. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geir Olsen bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,332.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,819 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,708,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,268,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PRA Group by 389.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in PRA Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.