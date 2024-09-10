Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) versus Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Financial Analysis

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Seer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Seer and Prenetics Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 1 0 0 2.00 Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Seer presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Prenetics Global has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Seer.

This table compares Seer and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -559.21% -21.26% -19.28% Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79%

Risk & Volatility

Seer has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seer and Prenetics Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $16.66 million 5.97 -$86.28 million ($1.30) -1.25 Prenetics Global $21.74 million 1.93 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -1.03

Prenetics Global has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prenetics Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prenetics Global beats Seer on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only. The company intends to sell its products for research use only, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It operates in China, Australia, Eastern Europe, Israel, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

