Private Management Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 67,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

