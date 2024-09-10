ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.19% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $861,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 191,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000.

SMDV stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $813.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

