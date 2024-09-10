Prudential PLC Acquires New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 483,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

