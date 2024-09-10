Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CL opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

