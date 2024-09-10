Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,844 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 202,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $1,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.47. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

