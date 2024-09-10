Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,327 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,108 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,718 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $344.05 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.96. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

