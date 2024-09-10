Quantum (QUA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.95

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $19.95 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,735.63 or 0.99899347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $58.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.