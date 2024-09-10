QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,129.59

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. QUASA has a market cap of $164,228.50 and approximately $2,129.59 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009365 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,866.74 or 0.99902397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007917 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00197803 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,030.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

