QUASA (QUA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,230.03

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $164,238.41 and $2,230.03 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,848.69 or 1.00043398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013307 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00197803 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,030.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.