Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Quest Resource Stock Down 2.7 %

QRHC opened at $8.25 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $166,664.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 16,047 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $136,720.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $72,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $166,664.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,481 shares of company stock worth $484,129. Corporate insiders own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quest Resource by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

