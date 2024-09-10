RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDNT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. RadNet has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,173,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,471.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,907. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RadNet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after buying an additional 71,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,211,000 after buying an additional 152,305 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,327,000 after buying an additional 54,583 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

