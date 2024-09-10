Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.74.

Shares of RRC opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KGH Ltd boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 6,080,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $818,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

