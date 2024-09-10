RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 40.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,484 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,162.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RBA. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RB Global in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Get Our Latest Report on RB Global

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.