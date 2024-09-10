Redwood Financial Network Corp Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $669,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

