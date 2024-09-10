Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases 128 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $314.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $332.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.