Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases New Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLTR opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.