Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes $223,000 Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of JQUA opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

