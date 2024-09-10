Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Regional REIT Stock Down 1.7 %

RGL traded down GBX 2.22 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 125.79 ($1.64). 681,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,269. Regional REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 452.50 ($5.92). The company has a market cap of £203.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 42.46.

Insider Transactions at Regional REIT

In related news, insider Massy Larizadeh purchased 102,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,221.40 ($13,366.55). Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

