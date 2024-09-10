Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 159.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RLAY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.64. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $112,268.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,898.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,738 shares of company stock valued at $715,499. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

