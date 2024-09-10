Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.60. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RLAY. Barclays cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLAY opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $115,486.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $115,486.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,738 shares of company stock worth $715,499. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 476,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 174,953 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 54.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 616,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 218,302 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 248.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 404.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 921,271 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

