Request Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Request has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $79.52 million and approximately $645,051.14 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009505 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,543.61 or 1.00028645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10213243 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $794,661.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.