Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

AGI opened at C$24.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.64. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$27.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total transaction of C$440,220.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total transaction of C$440,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.