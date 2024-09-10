Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $88.29 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00123407 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $119.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

