Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $259.25 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $312.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.29 and its 200-day moving average is $271.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

