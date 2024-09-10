Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $320.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $259.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

