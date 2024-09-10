Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 470.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

ROP opened at $553.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

