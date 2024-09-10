Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 485.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Shares of INVZ opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 338.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 14,397,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668,684 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 8,127,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172,864 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,715,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 444,823 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,427,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

