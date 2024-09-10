Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $28,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,243,740,000 after buying an additional 346,474 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,511,000 after acquiring an additional 161,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after acquiring an additional 601,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $523,185,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 11.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,310,364 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $481,062,000 after purchasing an additional 347,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $150.79 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,665.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

