Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 19,233 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $92,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $385.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.