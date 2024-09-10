Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,203 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.05% of Lithia Motors worth $142,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $276.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.64. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

