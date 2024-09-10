Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,602 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of HCA Healthcare worth $350,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $384.95 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $403.05. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

