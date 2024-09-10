RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 14,210 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises approximately 2.1% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

XYL stock opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.87. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

