RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 14,932 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,158 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,465,000 after purchasing an additional 723,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

