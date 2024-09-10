RPG Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $244.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

