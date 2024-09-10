Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(2.12)-$(2.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($2.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $830-838 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.49 million. Rubrik also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.41)-$(0.39) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rubrik from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.13.

Rubrik Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

