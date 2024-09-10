Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Up 5.3%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. 181,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,308,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Rumble had a negative net margin of 163.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $154,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,049,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,429,585.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $1,118,325. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Rumble in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rumble in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

