Sachetta LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sachetta LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $62.19. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

