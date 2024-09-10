Sachetta LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sachetta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after buying an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after buying an additional 95,603 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $14,510,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $283.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.