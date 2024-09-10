Sachetta LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sachetta LLC lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 170.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 96.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.87.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

