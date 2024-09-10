Sachetta LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC owned about 0.72% of Sensus Healthcare worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 578.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRTS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital raised Sensus Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $7.18.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

